Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,648 shares of company stock worth $39,487,395 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

