Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of DWLD opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.