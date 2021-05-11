Cwm LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 174.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of IP stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.