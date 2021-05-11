Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

