Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

