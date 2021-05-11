CynergisTek (CTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

