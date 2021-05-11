DA Davidson Weighs in on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

