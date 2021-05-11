Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

