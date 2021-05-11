Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $111.58 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,549 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $111,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

