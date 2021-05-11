Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,973 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 7.08% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $33,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRET. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

