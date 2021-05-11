Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $68.68 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $68,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $49,601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,115,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

PK stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

