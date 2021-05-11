Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $252.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

