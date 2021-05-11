Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 685,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,756. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

