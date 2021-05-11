Daniel S. Haas Sells 18,763 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $566,454.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 13,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

