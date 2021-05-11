Datacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $21,816.16 and approximately $17.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052934 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

