Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $124.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.95.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,561.15 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock worth $122,866,561. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

