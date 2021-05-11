Datum Market Capitalization Achieves $8.27 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $461,593.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00810514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001892 BTC.

DAT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

