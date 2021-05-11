DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0012

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $786,506.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00082857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00059564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00106756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.00782834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

