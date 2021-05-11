Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,859. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

