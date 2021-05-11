Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

