DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $869,700.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002886 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

