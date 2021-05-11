DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,571 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

NYSE BXP opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.