DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 47,191 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 47,191 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

