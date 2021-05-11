DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,956 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.