DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,152 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,515 shares of company stock worth $7,658,424. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $321.10 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.12.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

