DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,617 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

