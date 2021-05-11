Delcath Systems’ (DCTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.