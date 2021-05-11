Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.