Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.56

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 1626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

