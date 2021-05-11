Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

DNN opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $917.10 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

