DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $78.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $69.12 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -300.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

