Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $644,459.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00010951 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $63.16 million and $644,459.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,856.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.46 or 0.06926140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,306.69 or 0.02382002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.26 or 0.00633038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00187873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.36 or 0.00769925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00607598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.51 or 0.00502235 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.