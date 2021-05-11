Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

