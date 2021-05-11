Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

TSE CAS opened at C$13.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

