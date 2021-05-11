Desjardins Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

