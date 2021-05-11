Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.64.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.