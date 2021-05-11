Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.64.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.