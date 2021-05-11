Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.57

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.57 ($11.26) and traded as high as €11.61 ($13.66). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €11.48 ($13.51), with a volume of 12,515,726 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.55 and its 200 day moving average is €9.57.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

