Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. HSBC raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
DBOEY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.