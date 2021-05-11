Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. HSBC raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

