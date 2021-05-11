Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE DMS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,618. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

