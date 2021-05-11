Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.63.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

