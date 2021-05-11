Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of CF Bankshares worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CF Bankshares Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

