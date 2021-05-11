Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121,000 Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REI opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

