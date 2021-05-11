Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

