Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DIOD. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.79. 288,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.