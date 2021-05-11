Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

