DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

