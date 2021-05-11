DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $70.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. DMC Global posted sales of $43.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BOOM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 248,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,682. The company has a market cap of $892.66 million, a PE ratio of -142.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

In related news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.