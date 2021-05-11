DMScript Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $932,145.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $932,145.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

