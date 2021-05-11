DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.07.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

