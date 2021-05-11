Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $99.32 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

